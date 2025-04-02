This large detached property has six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a bar and lounge area.This large detached property has six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a bar and lounge area.
Take a look inside Hartlepool home Wilton Grange as it hits the market for £875,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 09:09 BST
This grade II listed building in Grange Road, Hartlepool, has six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a bar and lounge area.

This large period house was built between 1902 and 1903 by local master builder Henry Barnes, and was used in the 1950s as a training school for hospital nurses.

Do you have any fond memories of this beautiful house?

Wilton Grange is an incredible Grade II listed period property built in 1902 to 1903 by local master builder Henry Barnes.

1. Grange Road, Hartlepool

The property was used as a training school for hospital nurses in the 1950s, giving them 2,659 square feet of living space. Do you remember what else it was used for?

2. It has had many uses

This property has a number of large fireplaces that lead to reception rooms which boast carved inglenook benches with panels of leather and beaten metal.

3. Period features

This property boasts Queen Anne and Jacobean features throughout its two stories.

4. 20th century property

