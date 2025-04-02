This large period house was built between 1902 and 1903 by local master builder Henry Barnes, and was used in the 1950s as a training school for hospital nurses.
Do you have any fond memories of this beautiful house?
1. Grange Road, Hartlepool
Wilton Grange is an incredible Grade II listed period property built in 1902 to 1903 by local master builder Henry Barnes. Photo: Rightmove
2. It has had many uses
The property was used as a training school for hospital nurses in the 1950s, giving them 2,659 square feet of living space. Do you remember what else it was used for? Photo: Rightmove
3. Period features
This property has a number of large fireplaces that lead to reception rooms which boast carved inglenook benches with panels of leather and beaten metal. Photo: Rightmove
4. 20th century property
This property boasts Queen Anne and Jacobean features throughout its two stories. Photo: Rightmove
