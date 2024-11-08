A Hartlepool branch of McDonald’s has experienced a major “transformation” as it becomes the region’s first restaurant to take part in a new global regeneration scheme.

Hartlepool McDonald’s Marina restaurant is back open again after a complete “transformation” that has changed how people order and enjoy their food.

Hartlepool Wild Bills McDonald’s – as it is now formally known – takes its name from the Wild Bills restaurant that was there before and now offers a completely contemporary dining experience.

Much of the decor and furniture also has a circular theme called Luna.

Run by local franchisee Jasper Maudsley, customers can expect greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food than ever before.

Jasper said: "It is the new McDonald’s scheme called Luna and there is not another Luna for about a 50-mile radius.

"It has just really transformed the dining experience and the kitchen.

"We have done the toilets out and the car park has new Tarmac. All the spaces are numbered so you can click and collect.”

The restaurant has been transformed into a modern and sociable eatery offering quick and easy ordering for its customers.

Customers can now order using self-service machines, the McDonald’s app and manned tills to provide a quicker and more accessible dining experience.

Improvements have also been made to the restaurant’s employees’ experiences by redesigning the crew room to create a more relaxing and comfortable space to enjoy shift breaks.

Designed by UXUS – a global retail brand design agency consultancy – this new concept for McDonald’s is designed to bring people together in a shareable environment.

Initially developed for the Chinese market, the Luna concept is already being rolled out globally.

The dining area is a lot more contemporary and there are now separate facilities for dine-in customers and couriers.

Jasper, who operates 10 McDonald’s restaurants in the region, said: “I’m proud to reinvest in our Hartlepool Marina restaurant, especially as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK this year.

"The dining area is more contemporary and we now have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our couriers leading to a better experience for everyone.

"It’s exciting to see the fresh new look and feel of our Hartlepool restaurant and I’m confident the changes will not only benefit our customers but also our staff as they will help make their jobs a little easier.”

He added: “All the staff have said it’s been a long time coming.”