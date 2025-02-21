This newly refurbished sports bar on Victoria Road is now on the market for £300,000.This newly refurbished sports bar on Victoria Road is now on the market for £300,000.
Take a look inside Hartlepool’s Eskimo Joe’s as it goes on the market

By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Feb 2025, 04:45 BST
Eskimo Joe’s, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, is now on the market at just £300,000.

The sports bar was refurbished back in 2022 after Pop World closed its doors and is said to have a lot of potential as both a bar and a restaurant.

This refurbished sports bar is centrally-located and on the same strip of bars such as Showroom, Bar Paris and Loons.

Refurbished in 2022 as a sports bar, this property holds a lot of potential. Prior to becoming a sports bar, it ran under the management of Pop World.

There is a large and well-established bar area on the ground floor of this property close to the entrance.

Towards the back of the ground floor, there is a large raised area that has been used as a dance floor, but could also serve as a decked seating area.

