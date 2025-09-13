Take a look inside Men’s Shed's new workshop space in Hartlepool
Men’s Shed, in Osborne Road, Hartlepool, opened its new workroom at an open day after receiving a £1,000 grant.
Men’s Shed is a global project that helps men pursue practical interests, learn new skills and create friendships and first came to Hartlepool in 2016.
Stan Filipowicz, chairman of the Hartlepool branch, said: “We have built the extension to extend the workshop for the men to use and to give them a bit more room.
“It took a while to build as the men did it as and when they had time. It was also reliant on the weather.”
The Shed promotes inclusion for those who have become socially excluded through unemployment, ill health or loneliness and is open from 9am until 2pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For more information, see https://menssheds.org.uk/ or http://bit.ly/46ju6WB.