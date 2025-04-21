Take a look inside new £1m OneGym as it prepares to open in Hartlepool in May
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
OneGym is opening its16,000 square foot gym at Park View Industrial Estate, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, May 3, in what it describes as “a £1 million investment in the town”.
The gym has been fully kitted out with equipment amounting to more than £500,000 and is set to include a range of “state-of-the-art” machines, cardio, free weights and a training area.
Members will also benefit from saunas, sunbeds and a flexible class timetable.
Paul Pearson, director at OneGym, said: “Our new site in Hartlepool is kitted out to a really high spec, including a full range of Panatta machines, state-of-the-art cardio and free weights.
"Everything you’d expect from a high-quality training space.
"We’ve also created a flexible class timetable that responds to what our members want."
OneGym will be open 24/7 and will offer zero-contract memberships as well as 12-month memberships.
Mr Pearson continued: “Hartlepool is somewhere we’ve wanted to open for a while, so it’s brilliant to now be in a position to bring OneGym here.
"It’s a space that works for all kinds of training, whether you’re just starting out or have years of experience behind you.
"We’re really looking forward to welcoming members through the doors.”
OneGym is holding two open days, one on Monday, April 28, from 4pm until 7pm and a second on Thursday, May 1, from 11am until 2pm.
Membership prices start at £12.99 for juniors and £25.99 for adults.
For more information about the club and its memberships, go to https://www.onegymfitness.com/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.