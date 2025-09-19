Take a look inside this four-bed detached Hartlepool home currently on the market for half a million pounds.placeholder image
Take a look inside this four-bed detached Hartlepool home currently on the market for half a million pounds.

Take a look inside this ‘architect designed’ Hartlepool home on the market for £585,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 19th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST
This four-bed detached home in Seaton Carew’s Warrior Drive area is a “unique” find, having been individually designed.

Located in Forester Close, this home is currently on the market for £585,000 and is being marketed by igomove.

1. Forester Close

This four-bed detached Hartlepool home in Forester Drive is currently on the market for £485,000. Photo: Rightmove

This large, spacious hall has bespoke oak and iron stairs to the first floor and tiled flooring.

2. Entrance hall

This large, spacious hall has bespoke oak and iron stairs to the first floor and tiled flooring. Photo: Rightmove

This modern open-plan kitchen, diner and family room boasts impressive decor and provides plenty of space to cook, dine, relax and entertain.

3. Kitchen

This modern open-plan kitchen, diner and family room boasts impressive decor and provides plenty of space to cook, dine, relax and entertain. Photo: Rightmove

This part of this house is a sun-trap, offering the perfect place to entertain family and friends.

4. Garden room

This part of this house is a sun-trap, offering the perfect place to entertain family and friends. Photo: Rightmove

