Take a look inside this ‘architect designed’ Hartlepool home on the market for £585,000

Located in Forester Close, this home is currently on the market for £585,000 and is being marketed by igomove.
1. Forester Close
This four-bed detached Hartlepool home in Forester Drive is currently on the market for £485,000. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
This large, spacious hall has bespoke oak and iron stairs to the first floor and tiled flooring. Photo: Rightmove
3. Kitchen
This modern open-plan kitchen, diner and family room boasts impressive decor and provides plenty of space to cook, dine, relax and entertain. Photo: Rightmove
4. Garden room
This part of this house is a sun-trap, offering the perfect place to entertain family and friends. Photo: Rightmove