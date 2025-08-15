This five-bed Hartlepool home is currently on the market for £399,950.placeholder image
Take a look inside this chain-free Hartlepool home in the prestigious West Park area on the market for £400,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST
This large detached family home has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a sunny garden room.

The chain-free home, in Valley Drive, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £399,950 and is being marketed by igomove.

This detached home in Hartlepool's prestigious West Park has five bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is currently on the market for £399,950.

1. Detached home

This detached home in Hartlepool's prestigious West Park has five bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is currently on the market for £399,950. Photo: Rightmove

This newly-fitted guest cloakroom has a toilet, sink and stylish decor.

2. Cloakroom

This newly-fitted guest cloakroom has a toilet, sink and stylish decor. Photo: Rightmove

This huge lounge has contemporary decor, solid wood flooring and doors leading into a sunny garden room.

3. Lounge

This huge lounge has contemporary decor, solid wood flooring and doors leading into a sunny garden room. Photo: Rightmove

This sunny garden room has two sets of French doors that lead out into the garden and a cast wood burning stove.

4. Garden room

This sunny garden room has two sets of French doors that lead out into the garden and a cast wood burning stove. Photo: Rightmove

