The chain-free home, in Valley Drive, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £399,950 and is being marketed by igomove.
1. Detached home
This detached home in Hartlepool's prestigious West Park has five bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is currently on the market for £399,950. Photo: Rightmove
2. Cloakroom
This newly-fitted guest cloakroom has a toilet, sink and stylish decor. Photo: Rightmove
3. Lounge
This huge lounge has contemporary decor, solid wood flooring and doors leading into a sunny garden room. Photo: Rightmove
4. Garden room
This sunny garden room has two sets of French doors that lead out into the garden and a cast wood burning stove. Photo: Rightmove