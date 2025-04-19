Take a look inside this four-bed Hartlepool home with extensive outdoor space and bar area.Take a look inside this four-bed Hartlepool home with extensive outdoor space and bar area.
Take a look inside this four-bed family home on Hartlepool’s Seaton Lane

By Madeleine Raine
Published 19th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST
This detached home has four bedrooms, two kitchens and a south-facing back garden with an outdoor bar.

Situated on Seaton Lane, in Hartlepool, this home is currently on the market for £375,000 and is being marketed by Manners & Harrison.

1. Seaton Lane

This large and spacious lounge has an impressive-looking media wall with a plasma fire, and doors leading out into the dining room.

2. Lounge

This bright and airy kitchen has a beautiful open fireplace and coved cornicing.

3. Kitchen

This dining room benefits from plenty of natural light. It also has a log burner set into a brick fireplace.

4. Dining room

