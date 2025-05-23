This two-bed flat on the Headland is up for auction with a starting price of £5,000.This two-bed flat on the Headland is up for auction with a starting price of £5,000.
This two-bed flat on the Headland is up for auction with a starting price of £5,000.

Take a look inside this Hartlepool flat on the market for just £5,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd May 2025, 12:00 BST
This two-bed Hartlepool flat on Beaconsfield Street, the Headland, is up for grabs – and for a bargain price.

This top-floor flat is going to auction on Monday, June 9 at 1pm with Auction House North East.

Bids start at £5,000 and registrations must be made prior to this on their website.

Open house viewings are taking place from 10am until 10.30am on Wednesday, May 28 and Thursday, June 5.

This leasehold upper floor apartment on the Headland has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a cosy open-plan kitchen and living room.

1. Beaconsfield Street

This leasehold upper floor apartment on the Headland has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a cosy open-plan kitchen and living room. Photo: Rightmove

This open-plan space encourages modern living and features a large window with stunning sea views.

2. Open-plan kitchen and living room

This open-plan space encourages modern living and features a large window with stunning sea views. Photo: Rightmove

This kitchen is fully-fitted with integrated appliances and plenty of storage space.

3. Kitchen

This kitchen is fully-fitted with integrated appliances and plenty of storage space. Photo: Rightmove

This cosy living room is bright and airy, and has stunning views over the sea and across the Headland.

4. Living room

This cosy living room is bright and airy, and has stunning views over the sea and across the Headland. Photo: Rightmove

