This top-floor flat is going to auction on Monday, June 9 at 1pm with Auction House North East.
Bids start at £5,000 and registrations must be made prior to this on their website.
Open house viewings are taking place from 10am until 10.30am on Wednesday, May 28 and Thursday, June 5.
1. Beaconsfield Street
This leasehold upper floor apartment on the Headland has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a cosy open-plan kitchen and living room. Photo: Rightmove
2. Open-plan kitchen and living room
This open-plan space encourages modern living and features a large window with stunning sea views. Photo: Rightmove
3. Kitchen
This kitchen is fully-fitted with integrated appliances and plenty of storage space. Photo: Rightmove
4. Living room
This cosy living room is bright and airy, and has stunning views over the sea and across the Headland. Photo: Rightmove
