A Hartlepool cafe and shop specialising in “geek culture” is close to completing its renovations as it doubles in size.

Geek Retreat, in York Road, Hartlepool, has been revamped after expanding into the vacant unit next door.

The works, which started just over a month ago, have already increased gamer capacity from 40 to 80, giving customers a lot more space to play.

Franchisees Chris Ord and Adam Bingham are also in the process of installing a 4K projector that can be used for gaming tournaments, events and meetings.

The business, which first opened its doors in 2023, sells merchandise including figures, posters, clothing, comics and trading cards and has a cafe serving items such as burgers, nachos, toasties and milkshakes.

Chris said: “We're wanting to branch out into as many trading card, board and miniature games as possible, plus we're expanding our efforts to make sure we have as much of our current offerings in stock as possible.

"Our current set up has ran its course and we find that we're constantly needing more space on the walls, more seating and more storage space.

"The expansion will allow us to hold a lot more stock and have more things readily available for our communities.

"So the benefit for our customers is that they will have more space to enjoy what we offer and we'll have a lot more to offer.”

Proposals were submitted last year to Hartlepool Borough Council by Adam for the store to expand by taking over the ground floor of the neighbouring property, which was last used as a nail salon.

The council approved the application, noting it would “allow for the occupation of a vacant commercial unit in the town centre”.

Speaking about the works, Chris said: “The renovations have taken longer than expected because we've been waiting on certain protocols with building control and council planning.

"We're just glad that the work is being done and we're on our way to having a good expansion to our store that looks amazing.”

All work is expected to be completed within the next couple of weeks.