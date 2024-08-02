Could you see yourself living here?placeholder image
Could you see yourself living here?

Take a look inside this Hartlepool home featuring bar, hot tub and orchard

By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 15:51 BST
This detached Hartlepool home has six bedrooms, one bathroom and a double garage that has been converted into a gym and bar area.

This home, in Elm Grove, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £600,000 and is being marketed by Smith & Friends.

This large detached home has six bedrooms, one bathroom and a large garden.

1. Elm Grove

This home has a decent sized kitchen featuring a breakfast bar area.

2. Kitchen

This kitchen is a sociable area, perfect for entertaining.

3. Kitchen

This home has a grand entrance hall that boasts plenty of natural light.

4. Entrance hall

