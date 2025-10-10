Take a look inside this six-bed terraced Hartlepool home in the idyllic Seaton Carew.placeholder image
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST
This three-storey Hartlepool home has six bedrooms, one bathroom and a private courtyard.

Located on The Cliff, in Seaton Carew, this home is currently on the market for £375,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

This six-bed terraced house on The Front, in Seaton Carew, is currently on the market for £375,000.

1. The Cliff

This six-bed terraced house on The Front, in Seaton Carew, is currently on the market for £375,000. Photo: Rightmove

This formal living room has a feature fireplace and large bay window with a stunning sea view.

2. Living room

This formal living room has a feature fireplace and large bay window with a stunning sea view. Photo: Rightmove

This large and spacious family kichen is modern in design and boasts plenty of natural light. It also has a side door that leads out into the courtyard.

3. Family kitchen

This large and spacious family kichen is modern in design and boasts plenty of natural light. It also has a side door that leads out into the courtyard. Photo: Rightmove

This cosy dining room has built-in storage cupboards and French doors leading out into a private courtyard. It also benefits from a guest washroom.

4. Dining room

This cosy dining room has built-in storage cupboards and French doors leading out into a private courtyard. It also benefits from a guest washroom. Photo: Rightmove

