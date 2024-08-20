This large semi-detached home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a summer house with a built-in bar.This large semi-detached home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a summer house with a built-in bar.
Take a look inside this modern Hartlepool family home featuring summer house and outdoor bar

By Madeleine Raine
Published 20th Aug 2024, 15:50 BST
This semi-detached home has six bedrooms and three bathrooms across its three stories.

This home, in Linden Grove, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £450,000 and is being marketed by Manners & Harrison.

This semi-detached home on Linden Grove, in Hartlepool, has six bedrooms and three bathrooms spread across three floors.

This semi-detached home on Linden Grove, in Hartlepool, has six bedrooms and three bathrooms spread across three floors.

This living room has a large bay window at the front, bringing in a lot of natural light throughout the day.

This living room has a large bay window at the front, bringing in a lot of natural light throughout the day.

The living room has a feature fireplace, log burning stove and decorative cornicing.

The living room has a feature fireplace, log burning stove and decorative cornicing.

This home has three beautifully-decorated reception rooms.

This home has three beautifully-decorated reception rooms.

