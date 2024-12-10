This semi-detached four-bed home is currently on the market for £345,000 and is being marketed by igomove.
It has a conservatory, large south-facing garden and patio and BBQ area.
1. The Grove
This semi-detached home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is currently on the market for £345,000. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
This entrance hall has original stairs leading to the first floor, period wall panelling, traditional tiled flooring and stained glass windows. Photo: Rightmove
3. Living room
This beautiful living room has a large bay window to the front of the property, a stunning original fireplace with gas fire and bespoke wall panelling. Photo: Rightmove
4. Lounge
This property has a stylish second lounge featuring a beautiful period fireplace with gas fire and double doors leading out into a sunny conservatory. Photo: Rightmove
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.