This four-bed semi-detached home in The Grove, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £345,000.placeholder image
This four-bed semi-detached home in The Grove, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £345,000.

Take a look inside this modern period home in Hartlepool as it goes on the market for £345,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Dec 2024, 16:36 BST
Could you see yourself living in this modern period home in The Grove, in Hartlepool?

This semi-detached four-bed home is currently on the market for £345,000 and is being marketed by igomove.

It has a conservatory, large south-facing garden and patio and BBQ area.

This semi-detached home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is currently on the market for £345,000.

1. The Grove

This semi-detached home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is currently on the market for £345,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This entrance hall has original stairs leading to the first floor, period wall panelling, traditional tiled flooring and stained glass windows.

2. Entrance hall

This entrance hall has original stairs leading to the first floor, period wall panelling, traditional tiled flooring and stained glass windows. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This beautiful living room has a large bay window to the front of the property, a stunning original fireplace with gas fire and bespoke wall panelling.

3. Living room

This beautiful living room has a large bay window to the front of the property, a stunning original fireplace with gas fire and bespoke wall panelling. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property has a stylish second lounge featuring a beautiful period fireplace with gas fire and double doors leading out into a sunny conservatory.

4. Lounge

This property has a stylish second lounge featuring a beautiful period fireplace with gas fire and double doors leading out into a sunny conservatory. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice