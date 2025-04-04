This detached bungalow in Wynyard has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a games room and home gym.This detached bungalow in Wynyard has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a games room and home gym.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 4th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST
This detached bungalow has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a games room and home gym.

Located in Musgrave Garden Lane, in Wynyard, this home is currently on the market for £1.4m and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

1. Musgrave Garden Lane

This home has a grand reception room featuring bespoke muted panelling and underfloor heating. There is also a guest toilet to the right.

2. Reception

This large lounge has a wall-integrated fire and TV with bi-fold doors out into the patio area.

3. Lounge

This part of the house is perfect for entertaining family and friends. This open-plan area features a kitchen, dining room to the right and lounge to the back.

4. Kitchen

