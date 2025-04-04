Located in Musgrave Garden Lane, in Wynyard, this home is currently on the market for £1.4m and is being marketed by Collier Estates.
1. Musgrave Garden Lane
This magnificent self-build home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and is currently on the market for £1,400,000. Photo: Rightmove
2. Reception
This home has a grand reception room featuring bespoke muted panelling and underfloor heating. There is also a guest toilet to the right. Photo: Rightmove
3. Lounge
This large lounge has a wall-integrated fire and TV with bi-fold doors out into the patio area. Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen
This part of the house is perfect for entertaining family and friends. This open-plan area features a kitchen, dining room to the right and lounge to the back. Photo: Rightmove
