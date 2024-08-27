Could you see yourself living here?Could you see yourself living here?
Could you see yourself living here?

Take a look inside this £150,000 Hartlepool home featuring bar and games room

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Aug 2024, 16:59 BST
This Hartlepool home benefits from a bar, games room and cosy back garden.

This semi-detached Hartlepool home, in South Park, Hartlepool, has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a bar and games room.

This home is currently on the market for £150,000 and is being marketed by Manners & Harrison.

This semi-detached property has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a front and back garden.

1. South Parade

This semi-detached property has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a front and back garden. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This modern lounge has a beautiful bay window that attracts a lot of natural light and a log burner - perfect for those winter nights.

2. Lounge

This modern lounge has a beautiful bay window that attracts a lot of natural light and a log burner - perfect for those winter nights. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This cosy kitchen and diner has an Aga cooker, integrated dishwasher and washing machine and plenty of space for a dining table.

3. Kitchen and diner

This cosy kitchen and diner has an Aga cooker, integrated dishwasher and washing machine and plenty of space for a dining table. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This cosy garden room has a fitted bar.

4. Garden room

This cosy garden room has a fitted bar. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.