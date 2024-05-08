Take a look inside this large, seven bed detached home, currently on the market for £1.5million.Take a look inside this large, seven bed detached home, currently on the market for £1.5million.
Take a look inside this £1.5million seven bed home featuring home cinema, hot tub and private apartments

This home has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and two double garages, and is situated in a gated community.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 8th May 2024, 13:02 BST

Manorside, in Wynyard, is large and modern in style, with plenty of spaces for entertaining both indoors and outdoors.

This home is currently on the market for £1.5million and is being marketed by Tyron Ash International Real Estate.

1. Manorside

This home has an extravagant entrance hall featuring porcelain steps, a glass banister and seating area beneath the staircase.

2. Entrance hall

This large and spacious entrance hall leads off into the living room, dining room and kitchen and breakfast room.

3. Entrance hall

This home has a large, open plan kitchen and breakfast room featuring a roof lantern and full-height windows that wrap around the whole room, providing uninterrupted views across the garden. The kitchen also has a hidden caterer's kitchen that can be accessed through cupboard doors.

4. Kitchen and breakfast room

