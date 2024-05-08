Manorside, in Wynyard, is large and modern in style, with plenty of spaces for entertaining both indoors and outdoors.
This home is currently on the market for £1.5million and is being marketed by Tyron Ash International Real Estate.
1. Manorside
This large detached home has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, and is currently on the market for £1.5million. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
This home has an extravagant entrance hall featuring porcelain steps, a glass banister and seating area beneath the staircase. Photo: Rightmove
3. Entrance hall
This large and spacious entrance hall leads off into the living room, dining room and kitchen and breakfast room. Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen and breakfast room
This home has a large, open plan kitchen and breakfast room featuring a roof lantern and full-height windows that wrap around the whole room, providing uninterrupted views across the garden. The kitchen also has a hidden caterer's kitchen that can be accessed through cupboard doors. Photo: Rightmove