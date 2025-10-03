Take a look inside this Hartlepool mansion featuring an indoor pool and rooftop terrace.placeholder image
Take a look inside this Hartlepool mansion featuring an indoor pool and rooftop terrace.

Take a look inside this £1.7m Hartlepool home featuring swimming pool, rooftop terrace and bar

By Madeleine Raine
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 11:28 BST
This “exceptionally rare” Hartlepool home has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a music room and a games room.

Located on Park Avenue, in the West Park area of town, it is currently on the market for £1,700,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

This large detached home in the West Park area of town has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and an indoor swimming pool.

1. Park Avenue

This large detached home in the West Park area of town has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and an indoor swimming pool. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The entrance to this home is grand in style and rich in period features including a stunning feature fireplace.

2. Entrance hall

The entrance to this home is grand in style and rich in period features including a stunning feature fireplace. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This kitchen is the perfect place for large families to gather or for entertaining guests.

3. Kitchen

This kitchen is the perfect place for large families to gather or for entertaining guests. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Leading off through an archway off the kitchen is a modern dining area.

4. Kitchen/diner

Leading off through an archway off the kitchen is a modern dining area. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolPark Avenue
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice