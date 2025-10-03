Take a look inside this £1.7m Hartlepool home featuring swimming pool, rooftop terrace and bar

Located on Park Avenue, in the West Park area of town, it is currently on the market for £1,700,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.
1. Park Avenue
This large detached home in the West Park area of town has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and an indoor swimming pool. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
The entrance to this home is grand in style and rich in period features including a stunning feature fireplace. Photo: Rightmove
3. Kitchen
This kitchen is the perfect place for large families to gather or for entertaining guests. Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen/diner
Leading off through an archway off the kitchen is a modern dining area. Photo: Rightmove