Take a look inside this £1.7million Hartlepool home featuring indoor pool, sauna bar and games room

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT
This extravagant family home in Park Avenue has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and over one acre of land on offer.

Long Fens, in the West Park area of town, is currently on the market for £1.7million and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

This large, detached family home has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and is currently on the market for £1.7million.

1. Long Fens

Entering this large family home, there is a stunning entrance hall featuring a stunning fireplace and wood panelling throughout.

2. Entrance hall

This part of the home boasts homely period features as well as a stunning wooden staircase that leads into the upper floor's bedrooms.

3. Entrance hall

This kitchen is perfect for large families and entertaining, featuring an integrated dining table on the right-hand side.

4. Kitchen

