Long Fens, in the West Park area of town, is currently on the market for £1.7million and is being marketed by Collier Estates.
1. Long Fens
This large, detached family home has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and is currently on the market for £1.7million. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
Entering this large family home, there is a stunning entrance hall featuring a stunning fireplace and wood panelling throughout. Photo: Rightmove
3. Entrance hall
This part of the home boasts homely period features as well as a stunning wooden staircase that leads into the upper floor's bedrooms. Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen
This kitchen is perfect for large families and entertaining, featuring an integrated dining table on the right-hand side. Photo: Rightmove
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.