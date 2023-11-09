Take a look inside this £1m five-bed Hartlepool home with pool area and library
This Edwardian home boasts a mix of traditional and modern features across its three floors.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Nov 2023, 14:58 GMT
This detached house, in The Grove, Hartlepool, has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as traditional Edwardian fire places and a leisure area.
This house is currently on the market, taking offers of £1million and above, and is being marketed by Collier Estates, Hartlepool.
Click on to see what it has to offer inside and out.
1 / 6