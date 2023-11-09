News you can trust since 1877
Take a look inside this £1m five-bed Hartlepool home with pool area and library

This Edwardian home boasts a mix of traditional and modern features across its three floors.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Nov 2023, 14:58 GMT

This detached house, in The Grove, Hartlepool, has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as traditional Edwardian fire places and a leisure area.

This house is currently on the market, taking offers of £1million and above, and is being marketed by Collier Estates, Hartlepool.

Click on to see what it has to offer inside and out.

Built in 1903, this Edwardian house combines traditional period features, modern technology and incredible interior design.

1. Magnificent home

Built in 1903, this Edwardian house combines traditional period features, modern technology and incredible interior design.

This entrance hall has a homely open air feel and boasts a traditional fireplace.

2. Glamorous entrance hall

This entrance hall has a homely open air feel and boasts a traditional fireplace.

This open plan kitchen is perfect for hosting guests.

3. Look at that kitchen

This open plan kitchen is perfect for hosting guests.

This gorgeous kitchen leads out into the pool area and garden.

4. Bright and open

This gorgeous kitchen leads out into the pool area and garden.

