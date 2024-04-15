This six-bed home is currently on the market and accepting offers over £2.3 million.This six-bed home is currently on the market and accepting offers over £2.3 million.
Take a look inside this £2.3 million home on the outskirts of Hartlepool featuring billiard room, pool and bar

This six-bed home is an impressive find, boasting a home gym, golf simulator room and sun terrace.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Apr 2024, 13:26 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 13:26 BST

Tetrarch Manor, in Wynyard, has six double bedrooms, five bathrooms and a triple garage.

This home is accepting offers over £2.3 million and is being marketed by Sanderson Young.

This detached six-bed home is a self-build, hidden in a prestigious and private gated development. This home is currently on the market and accepting offers over £2.3 million.

1. Tetrarch Manor, Wynyard

This detached six-bed home is a self-build, hidden in a prestigious and private gated development. This home is currently on the market and accepting offers over £2.3 million. Photo: Rightmove

This home has a pool, including an auto roller cover and swim jet, five-person Jacuzzi featuring a waterfall and sound/light system, a sauna and doors leading to a changing room that has its own en suite shower.

2. Pool

This home has a pool, including an auto roller cover and swim jet, five-person Jacuzzi featuring a waterfall and sound/light system, a sauna and doors leading to a changing room that has its own en suite shower. Photo: Rightmove

This home has a large and open plan kitchen and breakfast room, featuring a breakfast bar and doors leading out onto the central courtyard and gardens.

3. Kitchen

This home has a large and open plan kitchen and breakfast room, featuring a breakfast bar and doors leading out onto the central courtyard and gardens. Photo: Rightmove

This impressive home has four reception rooms spread across its 7,500 square foot indoor space.

4. Reception room

This impressive home has four reception rooms spread across its 7,500 square foot indoor space. Photo: Rightmove

