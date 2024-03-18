This three-storey Hartlepool home in Moor Terrace, the Headland, Hartlepool, is a short stroll to the sea front and the Heugh Battery Museum.
This home has a basement bar, home gym and garage that has been converted into a chilled entertaining space.
It is currently on the market for £240,000 and is being marketed by Smith & Friends.
1. Moor Terrace
This three-storey house has four bedrooms , one bathroom and is within walking distance of the sea. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
This stylish entrance hall is large, spacious and attracts a lot of natural light. Photo: Rightmove
3. Basement bar
This home has a basement bar and built in electric fire. Photo: Rightmove
4. Lounge
This home has a large lounge featuring a log burner and glass panelled doors leading to the dining room. Photo: Rightmove