This four-bed detached home has four bedrooms, a basement bar and entertaining space.This four-bed detached home has four bedrooms, a basement bar and entertaining space.
This four-bed detached home has four bedrooms, a basement bar and entertaining space.

Take a look inside this £240,000 Hartlepool terraced house featuring basement bar and converted garage

This four-bed terraced house has been modernised and refurbished to offer ample entertainment space across two of its floors.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th Mar 2024, 16:23 GMT

This three-storey Hartlepool home in Moor Terrace, the Headland, Hartlepool, is a short stroll to the sea front and the Heugh Battery Museum.

This home has a basement bar, home gym and garage that has been converted into a chilled entertaining space.

It is currently on the market for £240,000 and is being marketed by Smith & Friends.

This three-storey house has four bedrooms , one bathroom and is within walking distance of the sea.

1. Moor Terrace

This three-storey house has four bedrooms , one bathroom and is within walking distance of the sea. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This stylish entrance hall is large, spacious and attracts a lot of natural light.

2. Entrance hall

This stylish entrance hall is large, spacious and attracts a lot of natural light. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This home has a basement bar and built in electric fire.

3. Basement bar

This home has a basement bar and built in electric fire. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This home has a large lounge featuring a log burner and glass panelled doors leading to the dining room.

4. Lounge

This home has a large lounge featuring a log burner and glass panelled doors leading to the dining room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool