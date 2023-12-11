News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
This three-storey town house has magnificent sea views and decorative character inside.This three-storey town house has magnificent sea views and decorative character inside.
This three-storey town house has magnificent sea views and decorative character inside.

Take a look inside this £475,000 six-bed Hartlepool home with stunning sea views

This 20th Century home boasts a mix of traditional and modern features across its three floors.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Dec 2023, 17:26 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 17:26 GMT

This property, in The Cliff, Seaton Carew, is in a prime location on the sea front, boasting stunning views of the sea and beach.

This house has six bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a detached garage to the rear.

This house is currently on the market, taking offers of £475,000 and above, and is being marketed by Ron Greig, in Hartlepool.

Click on to see what this property has to offer, both inside and out.

This striking entrance hall boasts original wood panelling on its walls.

1. Entrance hall

This striking entrance hall boasts original wood panelling on its walls. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This traditional kitchen has under floor heating and doors that lead to the rear garden.

2. Kitchen

This traditional kitchen has under floor heating and doors that lead to the rear garden. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This lounge has an original cast iron fireplace and original wood panelling on the walls.

3. Lounge

This lounge has an original cast iron fireplace and original wood panelling on the walls. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This room still has the original feature fireplace and also has a breakfast hatch.

4. Sitting Room

This room still has the original feature fireplace and also has a breakfast hatch. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolSeaton Carew