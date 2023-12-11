This 20th Century home boasts a mix of traditional and modern features across its three floors.

This property, in The Cliff, Seaton Carew, is in a prime location on the sea front, boasting stunning views of the sea and beach.

This house has six bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a detached garage to the rear.

This house is currently on the market, taking offers of £475,000 and above, and is being marketed by Ron Greig, in Hartlepool.

1 . Entrance hall This striking entrance hall boasts original wood panelling on its walls. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen This traditional kitchen has under floor heating and doors that lead to the rear garden. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Lounge This lounge has an original cast iron fireplace and original wood panelling on the walls. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales