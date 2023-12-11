Take a look inside this £475,000 six-bed Hartlepool home with stunning sea views
This 20th Century home boasts a mix of traditional and modern features across its three floors.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Dec 2023, 17:26 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 17:26 GMT
This property, in The Cliff, Seaton Carew, is in a prime location on the sea front, boasting stunning views of the sea and beach.
This house has six bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a detached garage to the rear.
This house is currently on the market, taking offers of £475,000 and above, and is being marketed by Ron Greig, in Hartlepool.
Click on to see what this property has to offer, both inside and out.
