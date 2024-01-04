Take a look inside this £495,000 four-bed Hartlepool home featuring home gym, games room and hot tub area
This four-bed detached home boasts a number of contemporary features across its two floors and extensive garden.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 4th Jan 2024, 12:58 GMT
This detached home, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an extensive garden featuring a range of seating, eating and entertainment spaces.
This property is on the market for £495,000 and is being marketed by igomove.
1 / 6