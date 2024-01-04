News you can trust since 1877
This property is incredibly modern.

Take a look inside this £495,000 four-bed Hartlepool home featuring home gym, games room and hot tub area

This four-bed detached home boasts a number of contemporary features across its two floors and extensive garden.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 4th Jan 2024, 12:58 GMT

This detached home, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an extensive garden featuring a range of seating, eating and entertainment spaces.

This property is on the market for £495,000 and is being marketed by igomove.

This four-bed Stockton Road detached house is on the market.

1. Looking modern

This four-bed Stockton Road detached house is on the market. Photo: Rightmove

This property has a three-vehicle driveway.

2. Spacious drive

This property has a three-vehicle driveway. Photo: Rightmove

The rear of this property has an extensive back patio area that leads to outdoor seating and a lawn.

3. Increidble back garden

The rear of this property has an extensive back patio area that leads to outdoor seating and a lawn. Photo: Rightmove

To the rear of this property, there is a games room and home gym/office.

4. Manicured garden area

To the rear of this property, there is a games room and home gym/office. Photo: Rightmove

