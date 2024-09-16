Could you see yourself living here?Could you see yourself living here?
Take a look inside this £500,000 detached home in Hartlepool’s West Park

By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Sep 2024, 12:10 GMT
This large detached corner house has four bedrooms, one bathroom and a double garage.

This large family home in Coniscliffe Road, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £500,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

This large detached corner property has four bedrooms, one bathroom and a double garage.

1. Coniscliffe

This large detached corner property has four bedrooms, one bathroom and a double garage.

Entering the property, you are greeted by a feature spiral staircase leading up to the first floor gallery landing.

2. Entrance hall

Entering the property, you are greeted by a feature spiral staircase leading up to the first floor gallery landing.

This living room is large in size, modern and benefits from plenty of natural light.

3. Living room

This living room is large in size, modern and benefits from plenty of natural light.

This property has a large open-plan kitchen that is modern in style and has a breakfast bar - perfect for entertaining.

4. Kitchen

This property has a large open-plan kitchen that is modern in style and has a breakfast bar - perfect for entertaining.

