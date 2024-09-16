This large family home in Coniscliffe Road, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £500,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.
1. Coniscliffe
This large detached corner property has four bedrooms, one bathroom and a double garage. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
Entering the property, you are greeted by a feature spiral staircase leading up to the first floor gallery landing. Photo: Rightmove
3. Living room
This living room is large in size, modern and benefits from plenty of natural light. Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen
This property has a large open-plan kitchen that is modern in style and has a breakfast bar - perfect for entertaining. Photo: Rightmove
