Located in Manor Road, in Hartlepool, this home is currently on the market for £500,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.
1. Manor Road
This four-bed detached Hartlepool home has a summerhouse, two conservatories and an annexe. Photo: Rightmove
2. Kitchen
The main part of the house has a large kitchen and breakfast room with a log fire and 'u' shaped central island. Photo: Rightmove
3. Utility room
Off to the far left of the kitchen is a good-sized utility and laundry room. Photo: Rightmove
4. Living room
This large living and dining room has windows to the front of the home and French doors to the back, leading out into the expansive garden. Photo: Rightmove