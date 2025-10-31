Take a look inside this four-bed detached Hartlepool home in the sought-after West Park area of town.placeholder image
Take a look inside this £500,000 Hartlepool home in ‘highly desirable and prestigious’ West Park

By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st Oct 2025, 04:45 GMT
This detached home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an annexe and two conservatories.

Located in Manor Road, in Hartlepool, this home is currently on the market for £500,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

This four-bed detached Hartlepool home has a summerhouse, two conservatories and an annexe.

This four-bed detached Hartlepool home has a summerhouse, two conservatories and an annexe.

The main part of the house has a large kitchen and breakfast room with a log fire and 'u' shaped central island.

The main part of the house has a large kitchen and breakfast room with a log fire and 'u' shaped central island.

Off to the far left of the kitchen is a good-sized utility and laundry room.

Off to the far left of the kitchen is a good-sized utility and laundry room.

This large living and dining room has windows to the front of the home and French doors to the back, leading out into the expansive garden.

This large living and dining room has windows to the front of the home and French doors to the back, leading out into the expansive garden.

