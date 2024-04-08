This home, in Creswell Drive, Hartlepool, is a homely property featuring plenty of large and open spaces for entertaining.
This home is currently on the market for £595,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.
1. Creswell Drive
This home in Creswell Drive, Hartlepool, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large outdoor area. Photo: Collier Estates
2. Entrance Hall
This entrance hall is large and spacious, attracting plenty of natural light. Photo: Collier Estates
3. Kitchen and dining room
This kitchen is open plan, encompassing the dining room and a large sofa, perfect for entertaining friends and family. Photo: Collier Estates
4. Kitchen and dining room
This room is a great entertaining space, offering a cosy dining and snug area. Photo: Collier Estates