Take a look inside this £595,000 four bed detached Hartlepool home featuring rooftop terraces and allotment

This Hartlepool home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large double-garage featuring its own mezzanine.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 8th Apr 2024, 15:28 BST

This home, in Creswell Drive, Hartlepool, is a homely property featuring plenty of large and open spaces for entertaining.

This home is currently on the market for £595,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

This home in Creswell Drive, Hartlepool, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large outdoor area.

1. Creswell Drive

This home in Creswell Drive, Hartlepool, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large outdoor area. Photo: Collier Estates

This entrance hall is large and spacious, attracting plenty of natural light.

2. Entrance Hall

This entrance hall is large and spacious, attracting plenty of natural light. Photo: Collier Estates

This kitchen is open plan, encompassing the dining room and a large sofa, perfect for entertaining friends and family.

3. Kitchen and dining room

This kitchen is open plan, encompassing the dining room and a large sofa, perfect for entertaining friends and family. Photo: Collier Estates

This room is a great entertaining space, offering a cosy dining and snug area.

4. Kitchen and dining room

This room is a great entertaining space, offering a cosy dining and snug area. Photo: Collier Estates

