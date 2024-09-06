Could you see yourself living here?placeholder image
Take a look inside this £95,000 three-bed end of terrace Hartlepool home with shop attached

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Sep 2024, 08:22 BST
Looking for a business opportunity?

This Hartlepool home has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a loft room that could be converted into a full-time bedroom.

This end of terrace home in Jesmond Road, in Hartlepool, is on the market as a starting price of £95,000 and is being marketed by Dowen.

This end of terrace house on Jesmond Road, in Hartlepool, has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a business space.

1. Jesmond Road

This end of terrace house on Jesmond Road, in Hartlepool, has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a business space. Photo: Rightmove

This end of terrace house has a lot of potential in terms of renovating and setting up a business.

2. Jesmond Road

This end of terrace house has a lot of potential in terms of renovating and setting up a business. Photo: Rightmove

This lounge is at the front of the property and benefits from plenty of natural light. This room has a feature gas fire and single central heating radiator.

3. Lounge

This lounge is at the front of the property and benefits from plenty of natural light. This room has a feature gas fire and single central heating radiator. Photo: Rightmove

This cosy kitchen is modern in design.

4. Kitchen

This cosy kitchen is modern in design. Photo: Rightmove

