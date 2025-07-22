Could you see yourself living in this grand apartment?placeholder image
Take a look inside this ‘rare’ to the market Hartlepool apartment in former Victorian home

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 16:11 BST
This two-bed apartment is located at Briarfields – a former Victorian residential home converted into eight luxury flats.

This ground floor apartment off Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £240,000 and is being marketed by Smiths & Friends.

This two-bed apartment can be found in the former Victorian residence of Briarfields.

1. Briarfields

This two-bed apartment can be found in the former Victorian residence of Briarfields. Photo: Rightmove

The communal entrance hall features a grand staircase, cosy seating area and fireplace.

2. Ground floor apartment

The communal entrance hall features a grand staircase, cosy seating area and fireplace. Photo: Rightmove

This open-plan lounge has an attractive fireplace with a stunning archway leading into a cosy dining space.

3. Lounge

This open-plan lounge has an attractive fireplace with a stunning archway leading into a cosy dining space. Photo: Rightmove

Leading off from the lounge is a good-sized kitchen with integrated appliances and a breakfast bar.

4. Kitchen

Leading off from the lounge is a good-sized kitchen with integrated appliances and a breakfast bar. Photo: Rightmove

