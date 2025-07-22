This ground floor apartment off Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £240,000 and is being marketed by Smiths & Friends.
1. Briarfields
This two-bed apartment can be found in the former Victorian residence of Briarfields. Photo: Rightmove
2. Ground floor apartment
The communal entrance hall features a grand staircase, cosy seating area and fireplace. Photo: Rightmove
3. Lounge
This open-plan lounge has an attractive fireplace with a stunning archway leading into a cosy dining space. Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen
Leading off from the lounge is a good-sized kitchen with integrated appliances and a breakfast bar. Photo: Rightmove
