This home in Park Drive, Hartlepool, has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a home gym and a home cinema.placeholder image
This home in Park Drive, Hartlepool, has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a home gym and a home cinema.

Take a look inside this six-bed Hartlepool home featuring home gym and cinema

By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Sep 2024, 09:43 BST
This large Hartlepool home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a home gym and home cinema.

Situated on Park Drive, in Hartlepool, is a large and modern family home, currently on the market for £799,950 and marketed by igomove.

This six-bed detached home has a home cinema and home gym.

1. Park Drive

This six-bed detached home has a home cinema and home gym. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Double church style front doors lead into a large entrance hall with a fitted storage closet and central oak stairway.

2. Entrance hall

Double church style front doors lead into a large entrance hall with a fitted storage closet and central oak stairway. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This home has a large open-plan kitchen, diner and living area featuring modern kitchen appliances including a pantry and double oven.

3. Kitchen

This home has a large open-plan kitchen, diner and living area featuring modern kitchen appliances including a pantry and double oven. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This home has an open-plan living, kitchen and dining area that is large and spacious and perfect for entertaining guests.

4. Living area

This home has an open-plan living, kitchen and dining area that is large and spacious and perfect for entertaining guests. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice