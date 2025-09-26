Take a look inside this ‘sought after’ Hartlepool home on the market for £220,000

Located on Stockton Road, in Hartlepool, it is currently on the market for £220,000 and is being marketed by Manners & Harrison.
1. Stockton Road
This detached bungalow has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a large driveway. Photo: Rightmove
2. Lounge
This bright and spacious lounge boasts a feature fire opening with wooden beam and slate hearth with electric log-effect fire. Photo: Rightmove
3. Kitchen
This open-plan kitchen has a beautiful range of high gloss wall and base units with marble-effect work surfaces. Photo: Rightmove
4. Dining room
This large and modern dining space leads directly off from the kitchen, making it the perfect place to entertain family and friends. Photo: Rightmove