This two-bed detached Hartlepool bungalow is currently on the market for £220,000.

Take a look inside this ‘sought after’ Hartlepool home on the market for £220,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST
This detached bungalow has two bedrooms, one bathroom and plenty of outdoor space at the front and back of the property.

Located on Stockton Road, in Hartlepool, it is currently on the market for £220,000 and is being marketed by Manners & Harrison.

This detached bungalow has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a large driveway.

1. Stockton Road

This detached bungalow has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a large driveway. Photo: Rightmove

This bright and spacious lounge boasts a feature fire opening with wooden beam and slate hearth with electric log-effect fire.

2. Lounge

This bright and spacious lounge boasts a feature fire opening with wooden beam and slate hearth with electric log-effect fire. Photo: Rightmove

This open-plan kitchen has a beautiful range of high gloss wall and base units with marble-effect work surfaces.

3. Kitchen

This open-plan kitchen has a beautiful range of high gloss wall and base units with marble-effect work surfaces. Photo: Rightmove

This large and modern dining space leads directly off from the kitchen, making it the perfect place to entertain family and friends.

4. Dining room

This large and modern dining space leads directly off from the kitchen, making it the perfect place to entertain family and friends. Photo: Rightmove

