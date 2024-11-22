This four-bed detached home on Elwick Road is now on the market.This four-bed detached home on Elwick Road is now on the market.
Take a look inside this stunning Hartlepool home on the market for less than £400,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 04:45 GMT
This stunning detached Hartlepool home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a south facing garden.

It is currently on the market for £399,995 and is being marketed by Duchy Homes.

This detached house on Elwick Road has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and is currently on the market for £389,995.

1. Elwick Road

This detached house on Elwick Road has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and is currently on the market for £389,995.

This home has a beautifully-modern living room with a large bay window allowing for plenty of natural light.

2. Living room

This home has a beautifully-modern living room with a large bay window allowing for plenty of natural light.

This home has a modern open-plan kitchen and diner that leads out into the south facing garden at the back.

3. Kitchen and diner

This home has a modern open-plan kitchen and diner that leads out into the south facing garden at the back.

This home has a cosy snug to the side of the kitchen, making this a perfect room for entertaining.

4. Kitchen snug

This home has a cosy snug to the side of the kitchen, making this a perfect room for entertaining.

