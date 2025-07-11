This home in Kingfisher Close, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £575,000 and is being marketed by igomove.
1. Kingfisher Close
This large detached family home has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and an indoor bar. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance
This home has a cosy entranceway before leading into the main hallway. Photo: Rightmove
3. Hallway
This spacious entrance hall has spindled stairs leading up onto the first floor as well as two fitted storage cupboards and recessed spotlights. Photo: Rightmove
4. Lounge
This triple aspect lounge has a beautiful bay window to the front and French doors opening out onto the garden at the back. It also has a stone fireplace with log burner. Photo: Rightmove
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.