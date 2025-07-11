Could you see yourself living here?placeholder image
Take a look inside this stylish six-bed Hartlepool home featuring indoor bar and reception room

By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST
This detached home in the Bishop Cuthbert area of town has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and an indoor bar.

This home in Kingfisher Close, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £575,000 and is being marketed by igomove.

1. Kingfisher Close

This large detached family home has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and an indoor bar. Photo: Rightmove

This home has a cosy entranceway before leading into the main hallway.

2. Entrance

This home has a cosy entranceway before leading into the main hallway. Photo: Rightmove

This spacious entrance hall has spindled stairs leading up onto the first floor as well as two fitted storage cupboards and recessed spotlights.

3. Hallway

This spacious entrance hall has spindled stairs leading up onto the first floor as well as two fitted storage cupboards and recessed spotlights. Photo: Rightmove

This triple aspect lounge has a beautiful bay window to the front and French doors opening out onto the garden at the back. It also has a stone fireplace with log burner.

4. Lounge

This triple aspect lounge has a beautiful bay window to the front and French doors opening out onto the garden at the back. It also has a stone fireplace with log burner. Photo: Rightmove

