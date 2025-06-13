This unique family home has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and dates back to the 1800s.placeholder image
Take a look inside this ‘unique’ Hartlepool home dating back to the 1800s

By Madeleine Raine
Published 13th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST
This “rare to the market” period home was formerly part of the Meadowcraft Estate and has converted stables and chauffer quarters that date back to 1895.

This large family home in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and a charming courtyard.

Currently on the market for £700,000, it is being marketed by Collier Estates.

This detached Hartlepool home on Elwick Road has six bedrooms and four bathrooms, and the former stables and chauffer quarters date back to 1895.

This home has a spacious reception hallway with a high ceiling and Victorian-inspired Amtico flooring. A white spindle staircase leads up onto the first floor.

This cosy family room boasts a large bay window, feature gas fireplace and bespoke built-in shelves. A doorway leads out of the family room into a snug which has a door leading out into the garden.

This stunning and modern kitchen is at the heart of this home. There is a large central island with built-in breakfast bar as well as a range-style cooker, wine cooler and two integrated fridge freezers. French doors lead out into the private garden, ideal for alfresco dining during the summer months.

