Currently on the market for £850,000, this home, in Dalton Piercy, Hartlepool, is being marketed by Collier Estates.
1. Hart on the Hill
Hart on the Hill, in Dalton Piercy, is a large detached family home with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance
The entrance to this home boasts stunning period features including half height wood panelling and arched doorways. Photo: Rightmove
3. Living room
This generously sized living room has two large bay windows at the front, completed with charming window seats. Photo: Rightmove
4. Family snug
This cosy family snug boasts pale blue shutters and a feature fireplace, making it the perfect place to relax and unwind. Photo: Rightmove
