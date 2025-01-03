This stunning Victorian Manor House in Dalton Piercy is currently on the market for £850,000 and has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a sun room.This stunning Victorian Manor House in Dalton Piercy is currently on the market for £850,000 and has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a sun room.
This stunning Victorian Manor House in Dalton Piercy is currently on the market for £850,000 and has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a sun room.

Take a look inside this Victorian manor house in Hartlepool which is on the market for £850,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT
This stunning family home has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a sun room.

Currently on the market for £850,000, this home, in Dalton Piercy, Hartlepool, is being marketed by Collier Estates.

Hart on the Hill, in Dalton Piercy, is a large detached family home with five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

1. Hart on the Hill

Hart on the Hill, in Dalton Piercy, is a large detached family home with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The entrance to this home boasts stunning period features including half height wood panelling and arched doorways.

2. Entrance

The entrance to this home boasts stunning period features including half height wood panelling and arched doorways. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This generously sized living room has two large bay windows at the front, completed with charming window seats.

3. Living room

This generously sized living room has two large bay windows at the front, completed with charming window seats. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This cosy family snug boasts pale blue shutters and a feature fireplace, making it the perfect place to relax and unwind.

4. Family snug

This cosy family snug boasts pale blue shutters and a feature fireplace, making it the perfect place to relax and unwind. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolVictorian
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice