Cawthorne Place, in Wynyard, is currently accepting offers around £1.2 million and is being marketed by Fine & Country estate agents.
1. Cawthorne Place
This five-bed home is currently accepting offers in the region of £1.2 million. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
This home is the former show home of Bellway’s Dorchester design, featuring elaborate and modern features throughout. Photo: Rightmove
3. Entrance hall
This property is tastefully designed, boasting elegant features in its magnificent entrance hall. Photo: Rightmove
4. Bedroom
Upstairs, this property has five bedrooms, each designed individually. Photo: Rightmove