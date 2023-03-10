The pop-up pavement “living room” is coming to Hartlepool’s York Road on Tuesday, March 14, from 1pm until 4pm, where there will be sofas and chairs set up for passers-by to sit down and chat.

The first ‘public living room’ was set up by a company called Camerados in Sheffield in 2016 and there are currently 163 active “public living rooms” across the UK, USA, Australia and New Zealand.

Maff Potts, founder of Camerados, said: "The Camerados movement is all about bringing people together and looking out for one another and aims to be a catalyst, enabling people to feel more connected and communities to be more unified during tough times.”

Maff Potts at one of his pop-up living room events.

Public “living rooms” are agenda-free places where people do not have to worry about spending money and can be found in community spaces including community centres, disused shops, libraries and hospitals.

Mr Potts said: “They are spaces where people can connect with and support one another, and they provide a welcoming and pressure-free alternative to traditional services.”

After facing challenges with his mental health and homelessness, Mr Potts wanted to do something for others in similar situations.

He said: “The cost-of-living crisis is causing a cost-of-connection crisis. Many people are cutting down on socialising to save money, and the stress of money worries is causing others to withdraw from friends.”

Maff Potts, founder of Camerado.

He added: “That’s why it’s so important to have spaces where people can connect with others without having to worry about spending money or anything being expected of them.”

