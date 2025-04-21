Do you recognise anyone in these retro photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in the noughties?Do you recognise anyone in these retro photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in the noughties?
Take a trip back to the noughties: Here are 13 retro photos of people out and about in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Apr 2025, 21:05 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 21:23 BST
The Noughties is a popular time period for many.

From starting primary school to going to prom, people in Hartlepool certainly had a lot of fun during the Noughties.

Hesleden Youth Club receives £2000 worth of equipment from a Neighbourhood Renewal Fund in 2003.

Hesleden Youth Club receives £2000 worth of equipment from a Neighbourhood Renewal Fund in 2003.

Clavering Primary School teaches its pupils how to play table tennis in 2006.

Clavering Primary School teaches its pupils how to play table tennis in 2006.

Krimo celebrates his 50th birthday in 2003 with Portofino chefs Kevin Dove and Noel Stamp.

Krimo celebrates his 50th birthday in 2003 with Portofino chefs Kevin Dove and Noel Stamp.

New starters at Rossmere Primary School are pictured in January 2003.

New starters at Rossmere Primary School are pictured in January 2003.

