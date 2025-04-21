From starting primary school to going to prom, people in Hartlepool certainly had a lot of fun during the Noughties.
1. Generous donation
Hesleden Youth Club receives £2000 worth of equipment from a Neighbourhood Renewal Fund in 2003. Photo: Wood
2. Time to play
Clavering Primary School teaches its pupils how to play table tennis in 2006. Photo: DP
3. Happy birthday
Krimo celebrates his 50th birthday in 2003 with Portofino chefs Kevin Dove and Noel Stamp. Photo: Other, third party
4. New starters
New starters at Rossmere Primary School are pictured in January 2003. Photo: Frank Reid
