Take a trip down memory lane: 15 photos of new primary school starters in Hartlepool across the years
Do you recognise anyone among these little faces?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Jul 2023, 18:43 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 18:43 BST
Starting school is a milestone for most children and their families so here is a little reminder of Hartlepool’s new starters at primary schools across the town over the years.
Missed our last installment? Here are 31 MORE retro photos of your little ones starting primary school in Hartlepool
Page 1 of 4