Every year, thousands of students across Hartlepool dress up as their favourite book characters to celebrate World Book Day.

Take a trip down Memory Lane: 17 retro photos of Hartlepool pupils celebrating World Book Day across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Mar 2025, 10:28 BST
World Book Day is celebrated by hundreds of thousands of pupils in schools around the world every year.

The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland was celebrated in 1997 and encourages children and young people to enjoy reading.

This year, World Book Day takes place on Thursday, March 6.

Here then is just a snippet of pupils in Hartlepool celebrating in years gone by.

Jesmond Road Primary School pupils don their best costumes in 2007.

1. Jesmond Road Primary

Jesmond Road Primary School pupils don their best costumes in 2007. Photo: LH

Pupils read their favourite books in 2008.

2. St Bega's

Pupils read their favourite books in 2008. Photo: LH

Do you recognise any familiar characters here in 2006.

3. Greatham Church of England Primary School

Do you recognise any familiar characters here in 2006. Photo: DP

Pupils read Goldilocks and the three bears in 2007.

4. Jesmond Road Primary

Pupils read Goldilocks and the three bears in 2007. Photo: LH

