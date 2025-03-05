The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland was celebrated in 1997 and encourages children and young people to enjoy reading.
This year, World Book Day takes place on Thursday, March 6.
Here then is just a snippet of pupils in Hartlepool celebrating in years gone by.
1. Jesmond Road Primary
Jesmond Road Primary School pupils don their best costumes in 2007. Photo: LH
2. St Bega's
Pupils read their favourite books in 2008. Photo: LH
3. Greatham Church of England Primary School
Do you recognise any familiar characters here in 2006. Photo: DP
4. Jesmond Road Primary
Pupils read Goldilocks and the three bears in 2007. Photo: LH
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.