Do you recognise anyone in these photos?placeholder image
Do you recognise anyone in these photos?

Take a trip down Memory Lane: 17 retro photos of people making memories in the Fens area of Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 14th Mar 2025, 16:51 BST
From buying fresh produce at the Fens shopping parade to getting involved in the community, Fens holds memories for many people in Hartlepool.

So we thought we would transport you down Memory Lane with these nostalgic pictures from our archives?

Fens Primary School holds a meet the animals event in 2012. Pictured are Tony Leighton, Martin Pinto of Animal Stor, Amy Leighton, Isobel Harnett-Wood and Nikki Harnett-Wood.

1. Animals galore

Fens Primary School holds a meet the animals event in 2012. Pictured are Tony Leighton, Martin Pinto of Animal Stor, Amy Leighton, Isobel Harnett-Wood and Nikki Harnett-Wood. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Lucy Hall, 11, was the youngest volunteer to join the litter pickers on their first clean-up of the year in April 2012.

2. Time to clean up

Lucy Hall, 11, was the youngest volunteer to join the litter pickers on their first clean-up of the year in April 2012. Photo: TY

Photo Sales
Victoria Burns strikes a pose for the camera inside her Fens bakery in 2011.

3. Cake anyone?

Victoria Burns strikes a pose for the camera inside her Fens bakery in 2011. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Fens Primary School pupils Louis Ronsley, Emily Attwood, Katie Wilson, Rachel Blakey, Lucy Hall and Ffion Lanigan get reading in 2011.

4. First class

Fens Primary School pupils Louis Ronsley, Emily Attwood, Katie Wilson, Rachel Blakey, Lucy Hall and Ffion Lanigan get reading in 2011. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice