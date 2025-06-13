Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people out and about at the Marina over the years?placeholder image
Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people out and about at the Marina over the years?

Take a trip down Memory Lane: 17 retro photos of people out and about at Hartlepool’s Marina across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 13th Jun 2025, 11:04 BST
Spot any familiar faces?

From the Tall Ships and a visit from the Queen to new restaurants and businesses opening – Hartlepool Marina holds a lot of memories.

Here are 17 photos of people enjoying themselves there from across the years.

Locals take part in the 2017 five-mile road race.

1. Race time

Locals take part in the 2017 five-mile road race.

RNLI fundraising team members Amy Pendleton and Sam Little take part in a fundraising event back in 2015.

2. Go team

RNLI fundraising team members Amy Pendleton and Sam Little take part in a fundraising event back in 2015.

Carol Wallace and her Grandson Christian Liddle enjoy looking at the wild flowers that run along Marina Way in 2015.

3. Family time

Carol Wallace and her Grandson Christian Liddle enjoy looking at the wild flowers that run along Marina Way in 2015.

Hartlepool NSPCC benefits from the generosity of Portifinos in 2016. Pictured are restaurant manager Elaine Lee, chair of the Hartlepool NSPCC branch Sandra McCall and head chef Noel Stamp.

4. Cheers

Hartlepool NSPCC benefits from the generosity of Portifinos in 2016. Pictured are restaurant manager Elaine Lee, chair of the Hartlepool NSPCC branch Sandra McCall and head chef Noel Stamp.

