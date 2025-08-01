Do you recognise anyone?placeholder image
Do you recognise anyone?

Take a trip down memory lane: 17 retro photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in the 1990s

By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st Aug 2025, 01:00 BST
Scores of faces are pictured here of people out and about across the town between 1990 and 1999.

Do you recognise many?

Sarah and Charlotte Fleetham tuck into their candy floss at British Steel fun day in July 1996.

1. Snack time

Sarah and Charlotte Fleetham tuck into their candy floss at British Steel fun day in July 1996. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
Tennis instructor Ken Caryer gives advice on how to hold a racket at the start of a new course held at the Mill House Leisure Centre in October 1995.

2. Making a racket

Tennis instructor Ken Caryer gives advice on how to hold a racket at the start of a new course held at the Mill House Leisure Centre in October 1995. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
Hartlepool Sixth Form students were on the ball in January 1999 when they picked up certificates for getting their level 1 netball coaching awards.

3. Sports day

Hartlepool Sixth Form students were on the ball in January 1999 when they picked up certificates for getting their level 1 netball coaching awards. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
Young dancers at Manor Comprehensive School are about to take part in a drama production in February 1995.

4. Time to dance

Young dancers at Manor Comprehensive School are about to take part in a drama production in February 1995. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice