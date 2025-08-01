Take a trip down memory lane: 17 retro photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in the 1990s
Published 1st Aug 2025, 01:00 BST
Scores of faces are pictured here of people out and about across the town between 1990 and 1999.
1. Snack time
Sarah and Charlotte Fleetham tuck into their candy floss at British Steel fun day in July 1996. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
2. Making a racket
Tennis instructor Ken Caryer gives advice on how to hold a racket at the start of a new course held at the Mill House Leisure Centre in October 1995. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
3. Sports day
Hartlepool Sixth Form students were on the ball in January 1999 when they picked up certificates for getting their level 1 netball coaching awards. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
4. Time to dance
Young dancers at Manor Comprehensive School are about to take part in a drama production in February 1995. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
