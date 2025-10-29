Take a look at life in Hartlepool and East Durham in 1987.placeholder image
Take a trip down memory lane: 21 photos of times gone by in Hartlepool and East Durham in 1987

By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Oct 2025, 16:26 GMT
Do you have fond memories of the year 1987?

From race days and town fairs to life on the docks and working down the pit – 1987 holds a lot of memories.

Part of the RAF Seaton Snooks site on the Graythorp Industrial Estate can be seen in 1987.

Part of the RAF Seaton Snooks site on the Graythorp Industrial Estate can be seen in 1987. Photo: Other, third party

Hospital staff soak up the sun outside the outpatients department in 1987.

Hospital staff soak up the sun outside the outpatients department in 1987. Photo: Other, third party

Youngsters are pictured in action on the artificial ice rink at Peterlee Leisure Centre in August.

Youngsters are pictured in action on the artificial ice rink at Peterlee Leisure Centre in August. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Members of the 8th Westbourne Methodists Boys Brigade group are given gold achievement awards in June. Pictured are Iain Macrae, Stephen Lambert, Paul Martindale, Andrew McLoughlin, Stuart Henderson, Karl Gibson, Neil D'Arcy and Bryan Crossman, with officers Phil Thompson and Capt J D Balderson.

Members of the 8th Westbourne Methodists Boys Brigade group are given gold achievement awards in June. Pictured are Iain Macrae, Stephen Lambert, Paul Martindale, Andrew McLoughlin, Stuart Henderson, Karl Gibson, Neil D'Arcy and Bryan Crossman, with officers Phil Thompson and Capt J D Balderson. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

