From race days and town fairs to life on the docks and working down the pit – 1987 holds a lot of memories.
1. RAF site
Part of the RAF Seaton Snooks site on the Graythorp Industrial Estate can be seen in 1987. Photo: Other, third party
2. Chilling
Hospital staff soak up the sun outside the outpatients department in 1987. Photo: Other, third party
3. Having fun
Youngsters are pictured in action on the artificial ice rink at Peterlee Leisure Centre in August. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
4. What an achievement
Members of the 8th Westbourne Methodists Boys Brigade group are given gold achievement awards in June. Pictured are Iain Macrae, Stephen Lambert, Paul Martindale, Andrew McLoughlin, Stuart Henderson, Karl Gibson, Neil D'Arcy and Bryan Crossman, with officers Phil Thompson and Capt J D Balderson. Photo: Hartlepool Mail