From charity fundraisers to sporting events, people across Hartlepool got involved in lots of activities throughout the year.
1. Horden Brass Band
Members of Horden Brass Band pose for a group photo in February 1992. Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Good work
Hartlepool Sixth Form College students Tracey Russell (left) and Vicky Johnson with the certificates they were awarded when they attended a prevention and treatment of injury in sport course at Eldon Grove Sports Centre. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
3. Generous donation
Mr Bryan Hanlon of the Queen public house presents a cheque for £285.00 to the Hartlepool RNLI. Pictured is Eric Reeve, coxwain and crew members member Pat Keating and Ians Gillbraith. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
4. Production team
Hartlepool Mail promotions assistant Andrew Fleming shows Brierton School pupils Melissa Edwards and Lyndsey Twidale how the Mail is produced. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.