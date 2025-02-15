Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in 1992?Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in 1992?
Take a trip down memory lane: 21 retro photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in 1992

By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Feb 2025, 12:05 GMT
A lot was happening in Hartlepool in 1992.

From charity fundraisers to sporting events, people across Hartlepool got involved in lots of activities throughout the year.

Members of Horden Brass Band pose for a group photo in February 1992.

1. Horden Brass Band

Members of Horden Brass Band pose for a group photo in February 1992. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Hartlepool Sixth Form College students Tracey Russell (left) and Vicky Johnson with the certificates they were awarded when they attended a prevention and treatment of injury in sport course at Eldon Grove Sports Centre.

2. Good work

Hartlepool Sixth Form College students Tracey Russell (left) and Vicky Johnson with the certificates they were awarded when they attended a prevention and treatment of injury in sport course at Eldon Grove Sports Centre. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Mr Bryan Hanlon of the Queen public house presents a cheque for £285.00 to the Hartlepool RNLI. Pictured is Eric Reeve, coxwain and crew members member Pat Keating and Ians Gillbraith.

3. Generous donation

Mr Bryan Hanlon of the Queen public house presents a cheque for £285.00 to the Hartlepool RNLI. Pictured is Eric Reeve, coxwain and crew members member Pat Keating and Ians Gillbraith. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Hartlepool Mail promotions assistant Andrew Fleming shows Brierton School pupils Melissa Edwards and Lyndsey Twidale how the Mail is produced.

4. Production team

Hartlepool Mail promotions assistant Andrew Fleming shows Brierton School pupils Melissa Edwards and Lyndsey Twidale how the Mail is produced. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

