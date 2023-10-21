News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

Take a trip down memory lane: 25 photos of Cleveland Fire Brigade out and about in Hartlepool

Do you recognise anyone in these photo flashbacks?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Oct 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 11:02 BST

As well as tackling dangerous fires across town, Cleveland Fire Brigade employees are make their mark in Hartlepool at a series of awareness and community events.

Golden Flatts school pupil Kieran Dunning, and classmates, pictured alongside Stuart Simpson and Danielle Hudson of Cleveland Fire Brigade in 2011.

1. Fire safety

Golden Flatts school pupil Kieran Dunning, and classmates, pictured alongside Stuart Simpson and Danielle Hudson of Cleveland Fire Brigade in 2011. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Former Cleveland Fire Brigade divisional fire officer, Frank Huntley, receives a medal for bravery after rescuing a bull from mud at a farm in Elwick in 1972.

2. Well done

Former Cleveland Fire Brigade divisional fire officer, Frank Huntley, receives a medal for bravery after rescuing a bull from mud at a farm in Elwick in 1972. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
Derek Berryman (left), of Cleveland Fire Brigade, alongside Mark Evans, Co-op Funeral Care, who are presenting Throston Primary School pupils Eboney Paige Williams, Victoria Lynn and Emma Green with their fire safety design poster gifts.

3. Such an achievement

Derek Berryman (left), of Cleveland Fire Brigade, alongside Mark Evans, Co-op Funeral Care, who are presenting Throston Primary School pupils Eboney Paige Williams, Victoria Lynn and Emma Green with their fire safety design poster gifts. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Pictured before demolition work started at the Headland Fire Station. Pictured are Steve Laughton of ISG, Steve Harll and Barry Whitton of Cleveland Fire Brigade and councillors Jim Ainslie, Peter Jackson and Robbie Payne.

4. One last picture

Pictured before demolition work started at the Headland Fire Station. Pictured are Steve Laughton of ISG, Steve Harll and Barry Whitton of Cleveland Fire Brigade and councillors Jim Ainslie, Peter Jackson and Robbie Payne. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool