Take a trip down Memory Lane: Classic photos by international photographer of life in Hartlepool in the 1960s
The work of John Bulmer, 88, is set to appear in a new exhibition at the Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square, from Saturday, January 27, until Saturday, May 4.
Born in Hertfordshire, John visited Hartlepool in the winter of 1962-63, capturing more than 40 photographs of Hartlepool life including locals collecting sea coal and standing in the dole queue.
He said: "It’s sixty years since the ‘big freeze’, when Hartlepool had a record cold winter which corresponded to having the highest unemployment in the country.”
He continued: “The faces of the people showed an extraordinary fortitude, which is a reminder 60 years on of the strength of the people of the North East.”
The exhibition is open Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 10am until 5pm.
Entry is free.