Can you spot yourself in any of these?

Take a trip down memory lane with 13 photos from Hartlepool's Jesmond Road School

Can you spot yourself or a relative in any of these photos from Hartlepool’s Jesmond Road School?

By Madeleine Raine
1 hour ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 6:08pm

The school, affectionately nicknamed The Jezzie Jailhouse, opened in 1902 as a school for children aged five to 13 before closing in 2011 when a new home was built further along the main road.

Thousands of children attended the original school over the years. Can you spot anyone you know in these pictures?

1. 'He shoots, he scores'

Jesmond Road's B Team pose for a team photo in 1959.

Photo: Other, third party

2. Excited for their first day at school

New starters are all ready to learn in 2010.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. 'Hip hip hooray, it's play time'

Children from Jesmond Road primary school leap with excitement in the playground in 1932.

Photo: Other, third party

4. Read all about this Jesmond Road event

A 2008 reminder of the opening of the library as Jesmond Road School with Christine Robson and pupil Carly Mawhinney in the picture.

Photo: FLR

