Take a trip down memory lane with 13 photos from Hartlepool's Jesmond Road School
Can you spot yourself or a relative in any of these photos from Hartlepool’s Jesmond Road School?
By Madeleine Raine
1 hour ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 6:08pm
The school, affectionately nicknamed The Jezzie Jailhouse, opened in 1902 as a school for children aged five to 13 before closing in 2011 when a new home was built further along the main road.
Thousands of children attended the original school over the years. Can you spot anyone you know in these pictures?
