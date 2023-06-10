News you can trust since 1877
Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Take a trip down memory lane with 24 MORE retro photos of new starters at Hartlepool primary schools

How quickly do they all grow up.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Jun 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 16:37 BST

Starting school is a milestone for many children and their families so here is a little reminder of Hartlepool’s new starters at schools across the town from 2005 to 2010.

Missed out last time? Here are 31 retro photos of your little ones starting primary school in Hartlepool

New starters, January 2006.

1. Throston Primary School

New starters, January 2006. Photo: Frank Reid

New starters, January 2006.

2. Greatham Church of England Primary School

New starters, January 2006. Photo: Frank Reid

New starters, January 2006.

3. St Teresa's Catholic Primary School

New starters, January 2006. Photo: Frank Reid

New starters, September 2009.

4. Owton Manor Primary School

New starters, September 2009. Photo: TC

