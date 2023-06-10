Take a trip down memory lane with 24 MORE retro photos of new starters at Hartlepool primary schools
How quickly do they all grow up.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Jun 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 16:37 BST
Starting school is a milestone for many children and their families so here is a little reminder of Hartlepool’s new starters at schools across the town from 2005 to 2010.
Missed out last time? Here are 31 retro photos of your little ones starting primary school in Hartlepool
Page 1 of 6