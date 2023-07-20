News you can trust since 1877
Take a trip down memory lane with 32 photos of people out and about in Seaton Carew over the decades

Do you recognise anyone?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:59 BST

Seaton Carew used to be a fishing village until the 18th and 19th centuries where it grew in popularity as a seaside holiday resort for wealthy families.

Since then, thousands of families have travelled from far and wide to visit its glorious beaches and penny arcades, making it the popular tourist destination that it is today.

Golfers get a tan in 2005.

1. Hole in one

Golfers get a tan in 2005. Photo: Louise Hutchinson

Lynnfield Primary School pupils hit the waves in 2010.

2. Surfs up

Lynnfield Primary School pupils hit the waves in 2010. Photo: Tom Collins

Enjoying Seaton Carew's roller rink in the 1960s.

3. This is how I roll

Enjoying Seaton Carew's roller rink in the 1960s. Photo: Tom Collins

Girls day out at Seaton's VE Day party in 2005.

4. The Three Musketeers

Girls day out at Seaton's VE Day party in 2005. Photo: Louise Hutchinson

