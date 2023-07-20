Take a trip down memory lane with 32 photos of people out and about in Seaton Carew over the decades
Do you recognise anyone?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:59 BST
Seaton Carew used to be a fishing village until the 18th and 19th centuries where it grew in popularity as a seaside holiday resort for wealthy families.
Since then, thousands of families have travelled from far and wide to visit its glorious beaches and penny arcades, making it the popular tourist destination that it is today.
